Cole, Clark

Clark Edward Cole February 23, 2020 Clark Edward Cole, age 52, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 23rd, 2020, at his home in LaGrange, Wyoming. Clark was born in Omaha, Nebraska on July 24th, 1967. He is survived by his by his daughter, Breanna Smith-Cole of Alliance, Nebraska; son, Johnathan Cole of Missouri; his older siblings, Craig Cole of Iowa, Cindy Horrocks of Gering and Casey Cole of Scottsbluff. He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Cole of Iowa and his mother, Linda Gilson of Iowa. Extended family includes 2 grandchildren; 10 nieces and nephews; and many cousins. He was a man who liked to smile and laugh. He had gift for letting the negative things in life pass on by. He was involved in many sports and outdoor activities for the earlier years of his life until he suffered numerous strokes and heart attacks. He had outlived the doctor's life expectations by many decades. He enjoyed working on cars and motorcycles and spending time with his pet greyhound, Jersey. His family and friends will always remember him as a genuinely kind and helpful person that didn't hesitate to let you know what was on his mind. A memorial is scheduled for Monday, March 2nd, at 11:00 am with a reception to follow at the Valley Bible Church located at 1422 9th Avenue in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Jason Schmidt and John Norwood will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Clark's life. The family would like to thank the Colyer Funeral Home and Bridgman Funeral Home for their services, it is greatly appreciated. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
