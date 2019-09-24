Colleen Kaufman Herman, 80, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away Friday, Sept. 20 at Brookdale-Plaza Del Rio Care in Peoria, Arizona.
She was born Aug. 5, 1939 to Alex and Pauline (Drumheller) Kaufman. She attended school in Minatare, graduating in 1957.
She married Allen Herman and to this union, two sons were born, Steven and Timothy. They moved to Seattle in 1966, where she worked for Boeing, retiring in 1994.
Survivors include siblings Larry (Sharon) Kaufman of Scottsbluff, Jeri Bartel of Gering, Sharon (Pete) Bennis of Gold Canyon, Arizona, Rick (Jacque) Kaufman of Scottsbluff and Rod Kaufman of Nampa, Idaho and numerous nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by both her sons, parents, ex-husband and brother-in-law Harvey Bartel.
Colleen has donated her body to Science Care and there will be no services.
