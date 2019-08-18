Colleen Marie (Murphy) Mathewson, 65, of Scottsbluff, passed away Friday, August 16, 2019 after a miraculous 3-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30am on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Scottsbluff with Father Vince Parsons as Celebrant. Interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Her Rosary Service will be held at 6:30pm on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully request that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Colleen’s honor be made in care of St. Agnes Catholic School. Online condolences may be made by viewing Colleen’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Colleen was born October 10, 1953 in Scottsbluff at St. Mary’s Hospital to Thomas “Tuck” and Goldie (Houk) Murphy. She grew up and attended St. Agnes Catholic School and graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1971. In school she was a member of Skitttens, Bluffs Staff, and Quill and Scroll. During school, her first job was at Truck Town and later Cook’s Paint and Zesto drive-in of Alliance.
She met her future husband Rodney while employed at the Mini-Mart store in Scottsbluff and later became the first manager of the Gering Mini-Mart. When they moved to Denver, she was employed at Direct Sales Tire and Columbia Savings and Loan. After insisting they move back to Scottsbluff, she was employed at Gillette Dairy Co. and was working for Nebraska Public Power District at the time of her illness, a job she held and loved for over 30 years.
Colleen was very active in community affairs and served on the Board of Directors for Scottsbluff United Way and Panhandle Humane Society. She was very active in the Scottsbluff/Gering Chamber of Commerce and was awarded the very first Ambassador of the Year in 1989.
Colleen’s dream was realized when her only grandson, Mason, was born in 2013 and later when her granddaughter, Erin, was born in 2015. They were the light of her life and they will miss her terribly.
The family wishes to extend our heartfelt thanks to Dr. Vince Bjorling and nurse Shelly Encinia and the wonderful staff of the Infusion Center for their professional and compassionate care during this long ordeal.
Colleen is survived by her husband of 42 years, Rodney; daughter Toni (Daniel) Warburton of Gering and their two children Mason and Erin; three sisters Billye (Ben) Castinado, Tami (Larry) Engleman, and Shannon Fenimore; two brothers Dan (Karen) Murphy of Scottsbluff and Pat (Ann) Murphy of Nashville, TN; and several cousins, nieces and nephews spread all over the country.
Her parents, and two brothers Tim and Tom, and one beloved nephew Brandon Dishong preceded her in death.