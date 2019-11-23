On Sunday November 17, 2019, Coltan James Hargreaves, loving son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend passed away at his home at the young age of 27. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday November 25th at 10:30 am in the Evangelical Free Church in Sidney, Nebraska with Pastor Doug Birky officiating. Cremation has been held and friends may view Coltan’s Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. No formal visitation is planned. Friends may stop at the Gehrig-Stitt Chapel to sign Coltan’s register book and leave condolences for the family. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel and Cremation Service, LCC is in charge of Coltan’s care and funeral arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made in care of James Andersen, 9331 Rd 18, Sidney, NE 69162
Coltan James Hargreaves, was born to Jennifer Andersen and Shane Hargreaves on September 10, 1992 in Sidney, Nebraska where they lived until he was three years old. He started preschool in Cheyenne, Wyoming and Golden, Colorado and then kindergarten Kimball. The family then moved to Sidney where he finished out high school and remained in the area. Colt was always so full of energy and had a mischievous spirit. He loved to play sports and help his papa out on the farm. Colt was active in 4-H and loved animals. His work career began at the young age of nine years old helping install lawn sprinklers with his stepfather, Korey.
As Coltan started middle and high school he was very athletic, smart, and talented. He enjoyed playing football and basketball the most but also liked to golf, wrestle, ride horses and ATVs. Much of his character, hard work, and drive was built on the court and field. He had a lot of friends that he looked out for and was the life of the party. After high school, Colt started working for Nienhueser Construction. Keith, Dennis, and Dave took a chance on Coltan and it ended up being one of the best opportunities in his life. Colt fell in love with dirt work, directional boreing and heavy equipment operation. While working there, Colt was mentored by an amazing group of men. Their experience, guidance, and patience helped to instill a dream of owning his own heavy equipment business. We as a family are forever thankful for the chance they gave him. After Nienhuesers retired, Colt went to work for Paul Reed Construction and Adams Industries.
Recently, he left Adams in hopes of starting his own business. He recently bought a backhoe and was helping Korey, with his construction and landscaping business. He had plans in the works and was laying out his steps to get a business plan up and running. He was extremely excited about his future. He was going to be the Next Big Version of Nienhueser Construction.
One of his best attributes was his work ethic and getting things done right. However, the thing that made Coltan stand out was his character and willingness to help anyone out when they needed it despite his own battles. Although, Coltan was known for these things, his SUPERPOWERS were his love and dedication for his family, which was evident each day. From afternoon chats, nightly visits, perfecting a three pointer, helping on the farm and ranch or whatever needed to be done. He loved being the BEST Big Brother and was always supporting his sisters in any activity they were involved in and interjecting his continual brotherly harassment. His other SUPERPOWERS included being the Best Son, Grandson, and Nephew anyone could ask for.
Coltan was preceded in death by his great-grandfathers and great-grandmothers Bud and Millie From and Robert and Adelia Andersen.
Survivors include his Mother, Jennifer Stanley, his Sisters, Reece and Rheagan Stanley, Grandparents, Jim Andersen and Lezlee Andersen, his Aunt Jaime Andersen, Uncle Steve Lloyd, Uncle Brad Andersen and Cousin Chelbie Andersen, Stepfather Korey Stanley and family, Ken and Adelle Williams, Connie Stanley, and Cyndi Janousek, Father Shane Hargreaves, Grandfather James Hargreaves, Aunt Nancy and husband Todd Rasnic. Along with sons Joey and Jarron and their families. Plus numerous aunts, uncles and extended family.
Coltan left behind some deeply loved four-legged best buddies, Ruger, Cooper and Duke.
See ya…Love ya…Bye Buddy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.