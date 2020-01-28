TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Graveside services for Connie Bea Brentlinger, 70, will be held at 11am Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the Valley View Cemetery with Reverend Bruce McBurney officiating. Connie passed away January 24, 2020 surrounded by her family after a fight with pancreatic cancer in Fort Collins, Colorado. Memorials may be made to Pathways Hospice at 305 Carpenter Road, Fort Collins, Colorado 80525. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Connie Brentlinger
