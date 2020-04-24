Contreras, Angela

Angela Joy Contreras April 15, 2020 Angela Joy (Dolberg) Contreras passed away peacefully at Loveland Colorado, on April 15, 2020, after a long ill ness. She fought hard and never gave up hope. Angela loved and enjoyed her family deeply and longed to watch her grandchildren grow up. She really appreciated where she lived in rural Northern Colorado. Horses, all animals brought her joy. Angela was preceded in death by grandparents William and Esther Schleicher, Sam and Wilburn Dolberg and Pete Rask. Angela is survived by her fiance' Josh Fronczek, brother Nathan Dolberg (Kim), children Alvin Cordova, Joshua Cordova (Jenn), Tone' Contreras, Mahriah Contreras (Dalton), and Esther Contreras. Grandsons Brayden Bradford and William Contreras. She is also survived by parents Geno Rask (Gary), and Steve Dolberg and grandmother Lil Rask. Angela was born June 25, 1970 at Scottsbluff, Nebraska. She graduated from Arvada High School in Arvada, Colorado. Cremation will be completed. Family services will be held at a later date.

