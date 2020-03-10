Cook, Roxanne

Roxanne Cook March 8, 2020 Roxanne Cook, 83, entered into heaven on Sunday March 8, 2020 at Skyview Care & Rehab in Bridgeport, NE. She was born January 12, 1937 in Spencer, NE to Daniel & Elizabeth Roseboom. She moved to Denver, CO as a teenager and spent her remaining years in Colorado until her move to NE 3 years ago. Roxanne married Cebert Leland Allen in 1954 and to this union two children were born. They later divorced. Survivors include her daughter, Elizabeth Ann (Steve) Brown of Harrisburg, NE Grandchildren, Andrea Baldwin, Frederick, CO, Lysa Sychla (Scott Walsh) Denver, Co. Jason Sychla, Bridgeport, NE and Matthew (Melinda) Sychla of WIndsor, CO Great grandchildren, Marissa, Cody, Addyson, Raelynn, Callan, Jaxson and babyboy Sychla-Walsh due in July. Special niece, Carol Svatos of Lynch, NE. & special nephew Dan Roseboom of Wheatridge, CO. Roxanne was preceded in death by her parents, all 8 of her siblings, husband Jim Cook and her son Leland Allen Roxanne will be laid to rest in Olinger Highland Cemetery, Thornton, CO next to her son Leland. Our family want to extend a heartfelt THANK YOU to wonderful staff for the loving care Roxanne received at Skyview Care & Rehab!

To plant a tree in memory of Roxanne Cook as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

