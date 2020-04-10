Coon, Donald

Donald L. Coon April 7, 2020 Donald L. Coon, age 96 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died on April 7, 2020 at Scottsbluff. The family has chosen to have a Memorial service, but will be held and announced at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to either The Residency or to Bridgeport Fire and Rescue. Don was born on November 2, 1923 at Gordon, Nebraska to Arthur and Jean (Park) Coon. He attended the Albany school and graduated from Gordon High School in 1941. After high school, Don farmed until leaving to serve in the Army Air Corps during World War II. Once discharged, he returned to farm for a short time. He worked for over 30 years for the Farmers Coop at Gordon and for Panhandle Coop Association at Bridgeport and Scottsbluff. On April 27, 1950, Donald and Joy Hanks were married at Gordon. To this union, three children were born: Jim, Judy and Jon. Don was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, golfing and gardening. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joy; parents, Arthur and Jean Coon; and sisters Doris Coon and Audrey Coon Benedickt. Don is survived by sons Jim (Mary) Coon, Jon (Diane) Coon, all of Bayard, and daughter Judy (Ray) Taylor of Chappell. Other survivors include six grandchildren: Jill (Brent) Goertzen, Kelly and Matthew Coon, Becky (Kyle) Herber, Madi (Mike) Simons and Alex (Hannah) Coon; ten great grandchildren; sisters-in-law Beverly Hanks and Barbara Burleigh, as well as many nieces and nephews
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Eight more cases of COVID-19 detected in Panhandle
-
Three Scottsbluff workers possibly exposed to coronavirus
-
Officials confirm 8 more cases of COVID-19 in Panhandle, 1 more in Goshen County
-
National Guard to test health care workers, others in Kimball; Four new COVID-19 cases reported in Scotts Bluff County
-
Gov. Ricketts orders entire state under directed health measure
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.