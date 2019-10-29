LAGRANGE, WYO. — Memorial services for CORA VELMA SHERARD, 90, will be held at 1pm Saturday, November 2, 2019 at LaGrange Bible Missionary Church with Pastor Jon Norwood officiating. Burial took place October 12, 2019. Cora died October 3, 2019 at Goshen Healthcare Community. Memorials may be given to the Quincu Unit at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the burial arrangements.
Cora was born November 25, 1928 in Glasco, Kansas the daughter of Claude and Mable (Hylton) Davis. She grew up and received her education in Pueblo, Colorado and later attended a year of Bible College. She married Arthur Sherard and they later divorced. She worked as a housekeeper in Colorado and they later moved to LaGrange, Wyoming where she lived until she divorced. She moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado and later to Morrill, Nebraska. For the last nine years she has lived in Goshen Healthcare Community.
Cora enjoyed Bible reading and sewing.
Cora is survived by a daughter Susan Sorrick of LaGrange, Wyoming; a granddaughter Blair (Garren) Gift of LaGrange; great grandchildren Abbagael and Aubri; a grandson Nels (Brittany) Frazier of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; great grandchildren Amita and Carlin; grandson Mike (Dawn) McKown of Harrisburg, Nebraska; grandson Ryan (Shawna) Sorrick of Casper, Wyoming; grandson Jason (Anna) Sorrick of Worland, Wyoming; and numerous step-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; two sisters; two sons-in-law Mike McKown and Don Sorrick; a step-granddaughter; and her ex-husband.
