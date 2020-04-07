CARL J. CORNELIUS, JR., M.D.
March 19, 2020
Dr. Carl J. Cornelius, Jr., age 93, of Sidney, NE passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Sidney.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the CDC's new recommendation of no groups larger than 10 people. Cremation has been held. You may view Carl's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Memorials may be made to Sloan Estates Assisted Living in Sidney. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Carl's care and funeral arrangements.
Carl John Cornelius, Jr. was born on February 21, 1927 to Carl John and Anna May (Crow) Cornelius in Kearney, NE. He attended Kearney High School, where he lettered in football, basketball, track and baseball; he graduated in 1944. Earning his Bachelor Degree in the Navy's V5/V12 program, Carl attended Doane College in Crete, NE (1944-45), Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI (1945), Northwestern University in Evanston, IL (1945-46), and Kearney State College in Kearney, NE (1946-47). Carl attended and earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Creighton Medical School, Omaha, NE in 1951.
Carl married Rosalie A. Lloyd on July 31, 1949 in Omaha, NE. After graduation from Creighton, he was recalled by the Navy to serve during the Korean War in November of 1952. First, he served in Internal Medicine at Great Lakes Naval Hospital in Illinois. Next, in January of 1953 he served at Balboa Naval Hospital in San Diego, CA. In 1953-54 he, serving as the medical officer for a Division of LSTs, completed two tours.
He ended his service at the Fallon Naval Air Station in Nevada in November of 1954. In December he started his medical practice in Ogallala, NE. However, in 1956 he was persuaded to move to Sidney, where he continued to practice medicine for fifty years.
Serving in many capacities, Carl was active in his community. He served on the Sidney City Council, Sidney School Board, was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, where he as named Citizen of the Year in 1999 and given the Edna Anderson Award in 2002. He was active in the Sidney Industrial Corporation and a member since 1976. He served in the Western Nebraska Community College Endowment Association and was president the last ten years and served on the Sidney Board of Health. Since 1956 he was a charter member and remained active in the Ft. Sidney Colonels. Carl was a member of Sidney Rotary Club and, in 2000, was awarded Outstanding Citizen of the Year by the Masonic Lodge.
He authored the biography of Benny Hockman, From Hell to Here: a Polish Survivor of Auschwitz and Buchenwald. His corporate activities included serving: as former member of the Board of Directors of Midwest Stockman's Insurance Company who merged with Continental General Insurance company, as chairman of the Board of Directors with Midwest Stramit Corporation, with Safeplay Manufacturing Co., and with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Nebraska, 1979 to 2002. State activities included: being a member of the Regional Advisory Group and Heart Task Force Regional Medical program, 1966 to 1975; serving as Governor-appointed member and chairman of the Plan Development Committee of the Statewide Health Coordinating Council, 1977 to 1986; serving on Panhandle Area Heath Advisory Council and the Rural Health Education Network, and as Admiral of Nebraska Navy under Lt. Governor Burney. Medical activities consisted of being: a member of the NMA, AMA and AAFP; a delegate to the Nebraska Medical Association's House of Delegates from Cheyenne-Kimball-Deuel Tri-county Medical Society for 36 years; a former member of the Board of Councilors of NMA; chairman of the Health Planning Committee of NMA; on the Task Force on Alternate Delivery Systems NMA; member of American Academy of Family Practice; Nebraska Delegation to the AMA's House of Delegates, 1973 to 1994, and chairman of the Delegation from 1985 to 1994: on the Advisory Group of the AMA's "Health Policy Agenda for the American People"; project chairman of the candidate selection and Policy Committee of the North Central Medical Conference, 1983-1993; a clinical instructor of Family Practice at the University of NE College of Medicine, 1962 to 2003; a member of AOA Honorary Medical Fraternity; active with Memorial Health Center in Sidney from 1956 until now; President of the Oregon Trails IPA; and a member of the Board of Western Plains Community Health Services and Finance Committee.
Carl is survived by his wife, Rosalie; (2) daughters: Donna of Sidney, NE and Patricia Dietze and husband Paul of Hastings, NE; (3) sons: Wayne Cornelius and wife Susan of Albuquerque, NM, Scott Cornelius and wife Shannon of Scottsdale, AZ, and Brian Cornelius and wife Carolyn of Glendale, AZ; (1) sister: Lela Claussen of Kearney, NE; (1) brother-in-law: Howard Roberts of Omaha, NE; (5) grandchildren and (5) great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; (3) brothers: Leo, Paul and George; (1) sister: Mary Ellen Roberts; and great-granddaughter: Emily Hinsley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.