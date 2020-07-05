DR. Carl J. Cornelius, JR, M.D. March 19, 2020 Dr. Carl J. Cornelius, Jr. M.D. age 93, of Sidney, NE passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Sidney. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 CST, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE. Cremation has been held. A Book Signing with family present will be held July 8th from 4-6:00 P.M. in the Gehrig-Stitt Event Center. You may view Carl's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Carl's care and funeral arrangements.
