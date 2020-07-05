DR. Carl J. Cornelius, JR, M.D. March 19, 2020 Dr. Carl J. Cornelius, Jr. M.D. age 93, of Sidney, NE passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 in Sidney. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 CST, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE. Cremation has been held. A Book Signing with family present will be held July 8th from 4-6:00 P.M. in the Gehrig-Stitt Event Center. You may view Carl's Book of Memories, leave condolences, photos and stories at www.gehrigstittchapel.com. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service is in charge of Carl's care and funeral arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Cornelius as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.