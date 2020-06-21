Corr, Jack

Jack Jorn Corr June 15, 2020 Jack Jorn Corr of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away peacefully at his home early Monday morning June 15, 2020 with family by his side. Jack was born on November 26, 1935 to Paul and Helen Corr in Scottsbluff. He graduated from Melbeta High School in 1954. He married Dorothy Joann Cochran on June 11, 1955 and celebrated their 65th anniversary on Thursday before his death. He is survived by his wife Joann, 2 daughters Sandi (Ernie) Bybee of Sidney and Lori (Steve) Geist of Gothenburg; 2 sons Steve (Angela) Corr of Washington and Scott (Shelley) Corr of Scottbluff; 10 grandchildren Cori (Jon) Koehler, DeAnn (Allison) Barry, David (Sammi) Corr, Beau (Shelly) Bybee, Amber Corr (Steve Wells), Tyler (Mandi) Barry, Chris (Christina) Corr, Josh (Shelby) Corr, Paige Corr and Ty Corr; 11 great grandchildren Chaz and Taylyn Bauer, Blake Corr, Lane and Tessa Bybee, Mia and Sai Wells, BoDelle Koehler, Jack, Charlie and Henry Barry and 2 more little Corrs on the way; 2 brothers Paul (Jeanne) Corr and Harvey (Carol) Corr both of California; 3 sisters-in-law and 2 brother-in-laws, special family friend Roxi Corr and many nieces and nephews from both the Corr and Cochran families. He loved you all more than you will ever know. Preceding him in death were his parents, parents-in-law, 2 brothers, 2 sisters and grandson Danny Barry. Jack enjoyed making wood toys for his grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Jack was a practical joker and loved to tease and he also loved to play cribbage. Everyone entering his home was usually given a hot cinnamon fire ball. Many thanks to wonderful neighbors and friends: He may not have always remembered your name but he never forgot your face. Special thanks to his home care help and hospice: you all made his end of life better. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place on July 3, 2020 at 1 P.M. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Memorials may be made to Festival of Hope in Scottsbluff. The service will be livestreamed on the Dugan Kramer Chapel facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com Rest in peace until we meet again.
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
-
Regional West Foundation receives $30,000 grant From OTCF
-
Omaha resident physician accused of killing her husband during argument along I-80
-
Motorcyclist killed in crash
-
Nine new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the Panhandle
-
Ricketts tells local governments they won't get federal COVID-19 money if they require masks
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.