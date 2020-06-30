Cortez, Isidro

Isidro Cortez June 21, 2020 Isidro Cortez, 24, died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at Presbyterian St. Luke's Hospital in Denver, Colorado. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Tuesday, June 30, at Wiseman Field with Rev. Dr. Tyson Lambertson and Pastor Lonni Crowe officiating. A PRIVATE FAMILY burial will take place later. There will be a visitation at the Colyer Funeral Home Tuesday morning from 8AM to 10AM. Please respect the 6 foot social distancing guidelines. The viewing area will be set up on the North driveway and there will be plenty of room to spread out. You are encouraged to wear a mask. The family would like the public to wear San Francisco 49ers gear or the team colors, which are red and gold. As per the regulations and restrictions that the HEALTH DEPARTMENT has set, it order to have this service; you are encouraged to wear a mask, please listen to ushers when being directed to where you need to go on the field. There will be NO seating provided so please bring a chair if you need one. The regulations require that there is to be no hugging. Although this is very hard because we want to give the family our love, please honor these regulations. If you do not feel safe attending these services, the family completely understands and appreciates your thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate blood in Isidro's name, instead of sending flowers. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com Isidro was born July 10, 1995, in Torrington, Wyoming, the son of Sergio and Alisia Magdelena (Soto) Cortez. He grew up and graduated from Torrington High School and then attended Eastern Wyoming College. Once in a lifetime you come across someone so vibrant. Isidro was that someone. Handsome, bright and funny are only a few of the many words that described who he was. His captivating smile would draw you in and his charming personality would instantly make you fall in love with his huge heart. Always humble, he would never shy away from anyone or anything. His goofy personality and crazy dance moves could brighten anyone's day. Isidro was the definition of strength with a very competitive soul. He was always ready to beat you at pretty much anything. A fierce gamer, amazing wrestler, a marathon runnerthere wasn't anything that he couldn't do. He never made a promise he couldn't keep. He promised he would beat cancer and that's exactly what he did! Isidro was a protector, especially over his five sisters, but had a soft loving heart. Extremely kind and such a gentleman, he showcased his love especially to his mother and also to his life partner, Paige. Watching Isidro and Paige was like a movie. A true love story that was so pure and mesmerizing to watch. Always together, never apart. They loved and protected each other until the very end. He always put others before himself. He loved hard and unconditionally. "Family over everything" was his motto. Even though he was the baby brother, he protected his sisters without hesitation. The bond between him and his brother was unbreakable. Gerb was his keeper and his hero. Isidro loved life and lived it to the fullest. He captured God's work of art through his camera, something he absolutely love to do! We will miss his beautiful smile and infectious laugh. When you were in his presence you always felt welcomed. Isidro you will always be the piece that will hold us together and keep our bond strong. He is survived by his parents Sergio and Alisia Cortez; his sisters, Serafina, Marisela, Erika, Emily and Selena; his brother Sergio Cortez; his life partner Paige Ulrich; an abundance of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and a lot of friends. Isidro was proceded in death by his big brother Moses Franco; his maternal grandmother Virginia Dominguez; his paternal grandfather Isidro Cortez and his little nephew Steven Edward Blanco Jr.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
