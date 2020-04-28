Dorothy B. Costopoulos April 25, 2020 Dorothy B. Costopoulos, 93, joined her husband Tommie in heaven on April 25, 2020. Dorothy, or "Dot" as she was fondly called, was welcomed into the world on October 23, 1926 by her parents, Ocee and Blanche Frantz, and seven brothers-Roy, Ralph, Harry, Marvin, William, Charles and Galenof Rocky Ford, Colorado. Growing up on a farm with her older brothers, Dorothy had many adventures; she developed a close bond with every member of her family. Throughout the years that special bond also extended to her nieces and nephews. Dorothy came to Wyoming to teach physical education and business classes. She positively impacted the lives of many students during her eighteen year teaching career in Goshen County schools. It was during her early teaching days that she met Tommie G. Costopoulos, the love of her life. Tommie and Dorothy were married June 8, 1952 and to this union five children were born. These children have been blessed to have such a wonderful loving mother who instilled a strong work ethic and a compassion for others in her children. Dorothy was an active member, deacon and Sunday School teacher at the Fort Laramie Presbyterian Church, a 4-H leader for many years, and an active member of the Kaspiere Community Club. Dorothy so loved spending time with friends and extended family members; she especially cherished family gatherings throughout the years. Dorothy is survived by her children and their spouses; Christine (Herb) French, Kathryn (Brad) France, George (Jeannie) Costopoulos, Shirley (Jane) Costopoulos, and Elaine (Ron) Bernatow; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brothers. In lieu of memorial contributions, Dorothy's family encourages everyone to spend time with family and friends while the opportunity exists. Condolences can be posted at www.colyerfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
