Cunningham, Dorene

Dorene Della Cunningham June 5, 2020 Dorene Della Cunningham, 84, of Scottsbluff passed away at Emerald Court on June 5th, 2020. A visitation will be Thursday, June 11th, from 4pm-6pm at Dugan-Kramer Funeral Chapel, and the funeral service will be Friday, June 12th at 10am at Dugan-Kramer. Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park thereafter. In accordance with health guidelines, we encourage anyone attending the services to please wear a facemask and practice social distancing. Please see full obituary and leave online condolences at www.dugankramer.com

