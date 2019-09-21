Eldest daughter to Mick Shelly and Marilyn (Staab) Shelly was born April 9, 1957 and passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Regional West Medical Center after a sudden diagnosis of Renal Cancer. There is no viewing as Cindy has been cremated.
Cindy’s working career started in the Restaurant business at the age of 14, as a car hop at the A&W Rootbeer stand in Morrill, NE. Eventually, she owned her own business, “Cindy’s Cafe” in Morrill, NE, for 10 years. She had been a cook for many restaurants in the Scottsbluff Valley.
She became the Matriarch of her family after her parents passed away. Her siblings depended on her greatly. She will always be known as a kind, caring person, always willing to help others and who loved her “Fur” babies. She always made the best of bad situations.
She is survived by Brothers; John, Tad and Sam. Nieces; Nicole, Emily & Krissa. Nephew; Austin. 3 Great-Nieces. 1 Great-Nephew. 4 Aunts, 1 Uncle and many Cousins and Friends.
She is preceded in death by her Grandparents; her Parents; Little Sister, Candy Sue; Twin Brothers; Tim and Tom and numerous Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
A Rosary will be Thursday, September 26th at 6:00pm at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering, NE, funeral Mass will be Friday, September 27th at 10:30am at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering, NE, with burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Morrill, NE.
Online Condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
