On Wednesday, September 18th, 2019 Cynthia (Cindy) Nelson, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family at the age of 79.
Cindy was born on December 21st 1939 in the state of Nebraska. She met her husband of 59 years at Scottsbluff High School. The two attended the University of Wyoming and married in 1960. They raised two daughters Jill and Jodi. In 1961 they moved to Arvin California where Cindy taught at Arvin High School. In 1970 the family settled in Bakersfield California. Cindy taught various subjects at Highland High School for over 30 years. Cindy was an talented sewer and quilter, had a passion for tennis, and a deep love for her family and friends.
Cindy is survived by her husband William (Bill), her two daughters Jill, Jodi and her husband Brendan McCann, her brother Larry Myers and his wife Marlene, her grandchildren Tyler McCann his fiancé Alexis, Paige McCann , Kyle McAbee and his wife Erin, great-grandchildren Norelle and Riley, her sister-in-law Bette and her husband Joe, and nieces and nephews Kevin, Kandy, Kris, Kyle, and Mike.
