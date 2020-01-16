TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Memorial services for DANIEL C. BULLER, 89, will be held at 2pm Monday, January 20, 2020 at the Berean Bible Church with Pastors Brandon Buller and John Wilhelm officiating. Dan went to meet his Lord and Savior on January 14, 2020 at Goshen Healthcare Community after a long battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place and his ashes will be buried at the Mennonite Cemetery in Henderson, Nebraska at a later date. Memorials may be given to either Nebraska Christian High School in Central City, Nebraska or Rural Home Ministry Association. Military honors will be presented at the service. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences can be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Dan was born September 26, 1930 in Grafton, Nebraska the son of Cornelious (Chris or CP) and Malinda (Franz) Buller. He grew up south of Lushton, Nebraska and received his education and graduated from Lushton High School in 1948. He married Marie Ruth Hiebner on April 25, 1951 and to this union six children were born. After serving in the US Air Force in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1955 Dan farmed in the Lushton area before moving to a farm in the Bradshaw, Nebraska area in 1963 and then in 1972 they moved to a large farm operation in O’Neill, Nebraska. He retired in 2008 and they moved to Torrington, Wyoming to be near his son Stan.
Dan is survived by his children Sheryl Wiens of Fresno, California, Brenda (Dean) Wayman of O’Neill, Nebraska, Debora (David) Ronne of Dacula, Georgia, Denise (Calvin) Ehler of Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Stanley “Stan” (Wendy) Buller and Michael (Jan) Buller all of Torrington, Wyoming; twenty-five grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; two brothers; and four sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Marie in 2014; a sister; and a son-in-law Gary Wiens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.