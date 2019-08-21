Dannie Lee Mickelson, age 75, of Scottsbluff, NE, former resident of Ogallala, passed away, Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Village at Regional West in Scottsbluff.
Dan was born on March 24, 1944 in Slaton, TX, to Clarence E. and Rose M. (Gerhard) Mickelson.
He received an early education in Arthur, NE. After graduating from Ogallala High School, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served four years. He was with one of the first combat units to be sent to Vietnam. Dan was severely injured and then received the Purple Heart Medal. After returning to the states he was assigned as a preliminary marksmanship instructor and was later promoted to Sergeant.
Dan was honorably discharged in January 1967 and began a career in law enforcement. He served as Deputy Sheriff and later as Sheriff in Thedford, NE. He graduated from the FBI Academy of Investigators and then became one of the only two investigators in the State of Nebraska.
He resided in several communities including; Arthur, Grand Island, Thedford, Holdrege, Ogallala, Colorado Springs, CO, and Livington, TX.
Dan completed two years of study at Kearney State College by attending night classes. in 1978 he began employment with Union Insurance Company. Three years later he started High Plains Adjusting, Inc., followed by High Plains Printing, Inc., and Country Photo, while back grounding calves at his farm southeast of Ogallala. Because of an illness, he retired at the age of 55.
He became a full time RV’r, usually going to Texas in the winter and north in the summer. Dan enjoyed traveling and visited in all except eleven states in the lower 48. His hobbies included fishing, golfing, driving race cars and rodeo. He was a member of the Military Order of Purple Heart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; 1 daughter, Relina Mae; and 1 sister.
Dannie is survived by; 1 daughter, Rebel Mickelson, of Macomb, IL; 1 son, Brock (Brie) Mickelson; 1 grandson, Bodie Mickelson, all of Scottsbluff, NE; 3 sisters; Sonja Trenary, of Arthur, NE; Sherry McCarty, of Motley, MN; Sue Amerine, of Henderson, NV; and 1 brother, Dennis Mickelson, of Kearney, NE.
Memorial Services will be held on, Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., in the Draucker Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Chuck Rager of the First United Methodist Church officiating.
Interment of the cremains will follow the service in the Ogallala Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warriors in his memory.
Online condolences can be given at www.drauckerfuneralhome.com. Services will be live streamed.
Draucker Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.