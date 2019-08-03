On July 29, 2019, Daphne Staples Winner, loving wife and mother of six, passed away at age 87 in Lincoln, NE.
She was born on Christmas Day, 1931 in Aldershot, England to Sam and Hilda Mary (Hastings) Staples. Daphne was the youngest of five children who followed their military father to postings around the world, in Hong Kong, Malta, Ireland, England, and Germany. Along with her family, Daphne survived the Siege of Malta, 1940-42, a campaign in the Mediterranean Theater that pitted the forces of Italy and Germany against the Royal Air Force. Though she had been raised by an Irish Catholic mother, it was this wartime experience that provided a foundation for a deep, abiding faith, as well as a boundless concern and curiosity for everyone she encountered.
As a young woman she fell for an American G.I. she met at an officer’s club in Cold War Germany - his name was Frank Winner, and he carried her across the sea to Nebraska, where she made her home. Together, they raised two daughters and four sons. For nearly all of her adult life she lived in western Nebraska where Frank practiced law. In retirement, they moved to Omaha in 1991 to be closer to their family.
Daphne lived her faith working with the marginalized, visiting the sick, singing in the parish choir, Eucharistic Minister and hospice volunteer. She loved service and worked as activities director at the Gering Senior Center. She was active in St. Agnes (Scottsbluff), Christ the King (Gering), and St. Wenceslaus (Omaha) parishes. She was an avid music lover, with a beautiful lyric-soprano voice. She would break into song - often and unprompted. She would stop and talk to any child or animal - often and unprompted. She had a lovely smile, a hearty laugh, and a most compassionate spirit.
Daphne was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, brothers Pat and Edwin Staples and sisters Margaret Hutchinson and Joan Staples (her twin). She is survived by her six children, Anne (Lang) Anderson of Lincoln, Mary (Mike) Mild of Denton, Jim (Mary Beth) of Omaha, Bob and Tom of Las Vegas, NV, and Paul (Megan) of New York; nine adored grandchildren, Molly, Rachael, Margaret, Sam, Gus, Nick, Colin, Quinn, and Charlie, as well as many nieces and nephews scattered about the world.
Daphne Winner donated her body to science. A Memorial Mass will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 1st at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 1720 Lake Street, Lincoln, NE. Burial to be scheduled later at the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Opera Omaha or Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska.