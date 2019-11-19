1930 — 2019 Apache Junction, AZ — Today our sweet Mother, Wife, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, and Friend, Darlene Daugherty, is smiling and rejoicing with her dear sweetheart, Harry, in Heaven. She passed from this life on the early morning of November 15, 2019. Darlene was born on May 20, 1930 to Bertha & Henry Keller. She met and married the love of her life, Harry Arnold Daugherty. They spent over 60 wonderful years loving and supporting each other before Dad’s passing. Together they raised four children, Tom, Jerry, Don, & Randy. Mom spent her life as a wife, homemaker, and mother. Loving for her family is what she did best. Mom also had a love for baseball, for her local Diamondback team, and for playing endless hours of cards with friends and loved ones. She was a member of the Lyman Christian Church in Nebraska, and Faith Bible Church in Apache Junction, AZ. She loved studying and reading her scriptures, and serving in various positions in the church when her health would allow. Darlene and Harry were very kind and giving to many organizations and church based programs. Their philanthropic efforts have helped many over the years, and for this they will always be remembered.
Mom is survived by two of her children, Jerry Daugherty of Herriman, UT, Don Daugherty of Gilbert, AZ, four grandchildren, Aaron Daugherty of Herriman, UT, Angela Shino of Las Vegas, NV, Blaise Daugherty of Cedar City, UT, Breckan Daugherty of Herriman, UT, and four great grandchildren, Emma Daugherty of Mt. Vernon Iowa, Megan Daugherty of Herriman, UT & Connor & Colton Shino of Las Vegas, NV.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; sons, Tom and Randy; both her parents, her brother, Vern, and grandson, Jason.
Elmer LaVern Cudaback
Elmer LaVern Cudaback, 87 entered into rest at Western Nebraska Veterans Home in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on Saturday, November 16, 2019.
Plans for a Celebration of Life are pending. Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
Elmer was born to Maurice L and Lena E (Johnston) Cudaback on June 3, 1932 in Riverdale, Nebraska. He grew up in Riverdale with 4 brothers and 1 sister. He graduated from high school May 18, 1950 and entered the United States Navy in 1950. He was honorably discharged. On September 23, 1955 he married Edith Irene Ross at the First Christian Church in North Platte, Nebraska. They have five daughters. Elmer loved building and flying model airplanes, gardening and painting scenic pictures.
Elmer is survived by his daughters: Yvonne (Bill) Kleich, Carolyn (Don) Carlyle, Debra Schol, Tamie (Robert) Schol and Sheryl (Kenneth) Schulte; 12 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren and 13 great great grandchildren; 2 brothers Jim and Bob Cudaback and one sister Jane Rumbeck.
Elmer was preceded in death by his wife, Edith Cudaback, parents Maurice and Lena Cudaback and brothers Ron and Jack Cudaback.
Ronald R. Lackey ‘The Flame’
Ronald R. Lackey, 76, of Gering, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering with his loving family by his side. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Calvary Memorial Church in Gering with Pastor Gary Hashley officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be Tuesday at Bridgman Funeral Home from 10am til 6pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Ron’s honor may be in care of Calvary Memorial Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Ron’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Ron was born January 17, 1943 in Minatare to Floyd and Alva (Imus) Lackey. He received his early education in Minatare. Ron’s passion began with the love of painting cars. He then went into the restaurant business operating and owning the Melbeta Flame until 1997. During that time, on November 18, 1987, Ron and Diane started their journey together as a blended family with four boys and one girl. From there, Ron and Diane pursued many adventures along the way. He was a loving husband, father, and papa, and his sense of humor kept all of us on our toes. He was a kind and gentle man and will be dearly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Ron is survived by his loving wife Diane of 32 years; children Neil (Marcia) Meier of Salt Lake City, UT, Stephanie (Corey) Greeley of Gering, NE, and Garry of Scottsbluff, NE; grandchildren Trevor Smith, Arich Knaub, Alyssa Greeley, Alex Meier, Ashlynn Meier; great-grandsons Jayston, Lewis, and McGregor; in-laws Alan (Char) Meier of CA, Steve (Sally) Meier of NE, Lois Meier of NE; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His parents, his parents-in-law, the mother of his two sons (Marilyn), two sons Ronald, Jr. and Monte Lackey, brothers Roy, Jerry and Tom, and his sisters Birdie, Leota, Judy, Inez, Myrel and Mary all preceded him in death.
Wilber J. ‘Andy’ Andersen
Wilber J. “Andy” Andersen, 75, of Mitchell, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Monument Care and Rehab in Scottsbluff. Per Andy’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be a private family service held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Bonnie requests that memorial contributions be made in Andy’s name to the Panhandle Humane Society, 126 S Beltline Hwy W, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell has assisted the family with arrangements.
Andy was born August 15, 1944 in Torrington, WY to Valdemar J. and Ferne M. (Smith) Andersen. He was one of 9 children! Andy served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Era earning an Honorable Discharge. Andy was a proud founder of the Whiskey River Band, playing lead guitar and lead vocals. He was a truck driver driving for different companies, including NTC which is now closed. He married the love of his life, Bonnie Bentley on July 25, 1987 in Racine, WI.
Survivors include his wife Bonnie of Mitchell; sons Travis Andersen of WA and Waylon Andersen of Scottsbluff; daughters Cherymie Andersen of Minatare and Chandra Hopson of WA; step-daughter Julie Walker (Dale) of Lebanon, TN; “adopted daughter” Sara of CO; sisters Ramona Olson of Frederick, CO and Betty Robertson of Centerville, TX and numerous grandchildren, step-grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 6 of his siblings.
William Wayne Wells
Funeral services for William Wayne Wells, age 80, of Gering, Nebraska, will be held at the Gering Memorial Chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20th with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at West Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com.
Bill Wells was born on July 26, 1939 to Leslie and Nancy (Thompson) Wells. He grew up in Gering graduating from Gering High school in 1957. He attended Denver University where he met Shirley Ann Champeau who would become his wife. They had one daughter, Lisa Kay Wells (Peterson) who now lives in Illinois.
Bill served in the National Guard and later became a successful C.P.A., building his own company in Denver. He retired to Loveland, Colorado and came home to Gering as his health declined in later years. Bill passed away peacefully on November 16th. He was preceded in death by Shirley who passed away in 2016.
Survivors include his brothers, Donald and Richard, and his sister Patty.
Francis Jane Schmidt
Francis Jane Schmidt (Waterman), went to heaven on Nov 13, 2019 at the Hospice Center in Casper, WY. Family and friends are planning a Celebration of Life in the early spring. Memorial cards may be sent to Bridgman Funeral Home, 2104 Broadway, Scottsbluff. Online condolences may be left at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.
William M. Hill Jr
Torrington, Wyoming— Memorial services for WILLIAM M. HILL JR, 96, will be held at a later date. Bill died November 12, 2019 at Goshen Healthcare Community and per his wishes cremation has taken place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.