Darrell G. Eskam, 63, of Gering, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019 in Gering. His funeral service will be held at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff at 10am on Friday, August 30, 2019, with Reverend Jeffery Grams officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be 2 - 8pm on Thursday, August 29, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with a prayer service at 7pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Darrell’s honor be made in care of St. John’ s Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be made by viewing Darrell’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Darrell G. Eskam was born July 16, 1956 in Scottsbluff, to Theodore and Ruth (Zeiler) Eskam. He was the youngest of seven siblings; Lavonne Loseke, Donald Eskam, Norman Eskam, Stanley Eskam, Gary Eskam, Bob Eskam.
Darrell graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1974. He attended Western Nebraska Community College graduating in 1976. He then attended the University of Wyoming receiving his Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1984. Darrell started with the accounting firm of Dennis W. Wiedeman CPAs and then began his own firm in September 1983. Darrell became a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in September 1984. Darrell worked with his late wife, Bobbe in the accounting firm of Eskam & Eskam CPA, PC before merging with Fred A. Lockwood (FALCO) of Scottsbluff under the moniker E & H Certified Public Accountants and Management Consultants, P.C. in 2017. Darrell was a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA), Master Analyst in Financial Forensics (MAFF) from the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts. Darrell also has the designation of Chartered Global Management Accountant. Darrell was a member of the Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants, member of the Nebraska Society of Certified Public Accountants and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) as well as other organizations. He was a brother in Sigma Chi, initiated on April 23, 1977. Darrell was joined by his son, Davis, in the Fraternity. He was also a Life Loyal Sig. Darrell was an active member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and was currently serving as Treasurer. He was a member of the University of Wyoming Alumni Association and served on the board of directors. He loved to play golf, travel and spend time with his family.
Darrell married Bobbe L. Harden on June 4, 1978 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff and they were blessed with four children: twins, Derek and Darian, Lyndsey, and Davis.
Darrell is survived by his siblings; Lavonne of Scottsbluff, Donald of Arizona, Stanley of Gering, Gary of Scottsbluff and Bob of Colorado; children Derek (Jocelyn) of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Darian (Shannon) of Casper, Wyoming, Lyndsey (Marcus) Mathews of Scottsbluff, and Davis of Laramie, Wyoming; grandchildren Sheridan Eskam, Madison Eskam, Emerson Eskam, Lauren Mathews, Brody Mathews, Connor Eskam and Tenley Eskam.
Darrell is preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Ruth; wife, Bobbe; brother, Norm, and other relatives.