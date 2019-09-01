David W. Miller was born April 29, 1936, in Los Angeles, CA to Carl P. and Olive K. Miller. David lived in Los Angeles until the age of three. In 1941 David moved to Torrington, WY and graduated from Torrington High School in 1955.
David served in the Wyoming National Guard from 1953 through 1955 and then joined the Army 1955 through 1958 serving with the 1ST MRU Camp Zama Japan. David was blessed with three boys, Carter of Scottsbluff, NE, Parker of Omaha, NE, and Troy of Linthicum, MD. David also has six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
David owned and managed several business, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Torrington, WY, Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Scottsbluff, NE National Drinks Scottsbluff, NE. Prudential Tower Realty Green Valley AZ. and worked for The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson AZ. David was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus at Our Lady of the Valley (Green Valley, AZ). David was preceded in death by Carl P. and Olive K. Miller. David has one brother Peter D. Miller of Greeley CO.
David married Dale Miller of Green Valley, 1998. David and Dale both ascended to heaven on August 26, 2019. A rosary and funeral are scheduled for Tuesday September 3rd at 2:00PM at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church, Green Valley, AZ.