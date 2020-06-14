DeHaven, Richard

Richard DeHaven June 10, 2020 Richard "Rich" DeHaven, 90 of Chadron, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Heritage HealthCare in Gering. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Chadron with Father Todd Philipsen officiating. Burial will be held following the funeral at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron. Memorials have been established for St. Patrick's Catholic Church or the Chadron Rescue Unit. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970 Chadron, NE 69337. Online condolences may be made by visiting Rich's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome .com. Rich was born on January 3, 1930 in Crawford to Dell and Frances (Hill) DeHaven. Rich spent his early years in Wyoming while his dad worked for the roads department. The family eventually settled in Harrison, where he graduated from Harrison High School in 1947. Rich enjoyed business and fraternal affiliations, serving as Vice President of the Nebraska Propane Gas Association and Exalted Ruler of the Chadron Elks. As much as Rich enjoyed the relationships he developed in business, he cherished, and was humbled by, the many requests to be a pallbearer at his friends' funerals. Rich met the love of his life Rita (Jordan) while they were in school, married on May 8, 1951, and they were together for the rest of his life. They lived on the DeHaven place north of Harrison for five years. It was during this time when the girls, Chris, Cherie, and Janet, were born. The family moved to Crawford for three years and then Rich and his brother-in-law Bob Powell purchased Pioneer Skelgas in Chadron where they settled and welcomed Alan to the family. After Bob's untimely death, Rich continued to operate the business with his sister Ellen for 34 more years. Rich enjoyed many adventures in life. Hunting and fishing trips with friends and family, trips to New England to see the fall colors and Niagara Falls were some of his favorites. Rich's greatest joy in life was closer to home, at Angostura Reservoir. Rich and Rita set up a mobile home on a patch of gumbo in 1968 in what was to become Long's Resort. He enjoyed countless hours on the water at Angostura. It was here where he pursued his passion for boating, fishing, teaching his children and grandchildren to fish and ski and pulling anyone and everyone who wanted to ski. Rich is survived by his loving wife Rita, his sister-in-law Shirley Phipps of Glenrock, daughters Chris (Phil) Reid of Naples, FL, Cherie (Mike) Coffee of Minneapolis, MN, Janet (Dan) Dailey of Bayard, and son, Alan (Jana) DeHaven of Scottsbluff, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Rich was preceded in death by his parents, brother Dale and sister Ellen Powell. Condolences may be sent to Rita DeHaven, 10659 Road 82, Bayard, NE 69334.
Service information
11:00AM
364 Cedar Street
CHADRON, NE 69337
Tags
In Case You Missed It
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Remembering loved ones
How to Submit an Obituary or In Memoriam
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. You may also submit the obituary on your own. Pricing for obituaries is dependent on length. One photo is allowed.
If you wish to submit an obituary, please contact us at 308-632-9020 or email us:
As a leading provider of news, information and advertising in Scottsbluff and Gering, today we are proud to announce the launch of our Local Marketing Grant program. This program offers matching marketing funds to local businesses whose livelihood has been impacted by the outbreak of the COV…
Local businesses are a linchpin of our community, and they need the support of their loyal customers now more than ever. Buy Local is a new partnership connecting us to these vitally important local businesses through an online marketplace: https://localbusiness.lee.net/scottsbluff-star-herald
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.