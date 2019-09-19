Delores Sophie Koch, age 90 of Omaha, passed away on Monday, Sep 16th at Maple Crest Health Center in Omaha. She was born on June 8, 1929 in Bremen, KS to Herman and Wilhelmina (Lohse) Niemeier. Delores was baptized, confirmed, and married at Immanuel Lutheran Church Hermansburg in Bremen. On August 27, 1950 Delores was united in marriage to Harold H. Koch. Delores enjoyed her jobs in retail sales as well as raising her family. She was always active in her church, enjoyed baking, entering county fairs, bringing home the ribbons, playing cards, and bowling.
Survivors include her three daughters: Bonnie Malcolm of Lincoln, Cindy Koch-Hille of North Platte, and Diane Walkowiak (David T.) of Omaha; one son, Kelly J. C. Koch of Omaha; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; six sisters: Elsie Gerdes, Orlinda Harnisch, Hermenia Metschke, Verda Mueller, Lola Blackwood, and infant sister, Edna Niemeier; three brothers: Alfred Niemeier, Adelbert Niemeier, and Edgar Niemeier; sons-in-law, Chris Malcolm and Michael Hille; great-grandson, Bennett Hille.
VISITATION: Thursday, September 19th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. in Omaha, followed by PRAYER SERVICE at 7pm. SERVICES: Friday, September 20th at 10:30am at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 11615 “I” St. in Omaha. Interment: Friday, 3:30pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery Hermansburg in Bremen, Kansas. Memorials are suggested to Immanuel Lutheran Church Hermansburg in Bremen, KS or to an organization near to your hearts.
