Dena Anest, 94, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully January 15, 2020 at Riverside Senior Life Community, Bourbonnais, Illinois.
She was born in Meligala, Greece, to Petros and Despina (Filios) Antonopolous on April 17,1925. Dena emigrated to the United States in 1947 and was married to Gust in November of that year. Together they raised four children and farmed in the Bayard, Nebraska area for 68 years. Dena was a meticulous homemaker and loved to garden. Her real love, however, were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and preparing her home for their visits in the summer.
Dena was a lady of great faith and a devout Orthodox Christian and faithfully gave her time and talent to the Assumption Greek Orthodox Church in Bayard for many years. She is survived by her husband Gust of 72 years, children Stella (Jim) Chingas, Jim (Dina) Anest, Paula (Eric) Wolfe, and Tula (Jim) McDougal,
Grandchildren; Kosta (Trish) Chingas, Constantine (Constance) Anest, Nicholas Anest, Alexios Anest, AJ (Natalie) Wolfe, Jonathan (Mary) Wolfe, Christiana (Jim) Barabe and Evan McDougal; Great grandchildren; Alexander and Ella Chingas, Demitra and Nikolas Anest, Levi and Theo Wolfe. One sister Popi (Gus) Theoharis; three brothers Gus (Joni) Anton, Tom (Ilsa) Anton and Steve Anton.
Dena is preceded in death by her parents, grandson Vasilaki Chingas and sister Demitra Liakos.
Dena was loved by all including her most recent extended family at Riverside Senior Life.
Visitation was held Sunday, January 19th with Trisagion service Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais, IL. Her funeral service was held Monday, January 20th at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Kankakee, IL.
Graveside service followed at Mound Grove Cemetery.
May her memory be eternal.
Memorials can be made to the Greek Orthodox Assumption Church in Bayard, NE or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Her guestbook is located at www.clancygernon.com. Info. 815.932.1214
