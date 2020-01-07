TORRIGTON, WYOMING — Memorial services for Dennis E. Cushing, 78, will be held at 11 am Friday, January 10, 2020 at the Colyer Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jeff Wayland officiating. Dennis died December 31, 2019 at his home in Torrington. Memorials may be given to Regional West Home Hospice. Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com. Cremation has taken place.
Dennis Edward Cushing was born November 5, 1941 in Gordon, Nebraska the son of Gervace Richard and Clara Elsie (Petshow) Cushing. He grew up in western Nebraska and went to country school north of Morrill. Dennis later met the love of his life, Kathleen DeWitt, in Rushville, Nebraska at the Fireman’s Ball. The couple was later married on April 3, 1964 in Chadron, Nebraska. They lived in western Nebraska and in 1979 they moved to Fort Laramie, Wyoming where they lived until 1985 when they moved to Torrington.
Dennis enjoyed fishing, camping and spending time in the mountains. He also loved to go for drives and spending time with his family and friends.
Dennis is survived by his three daughters, Brenda (Harland) Allen of Sturgis, South Dakota, DeAnn Koerber of Chadron, Nebraska and Kim (Rob) Jackson of Cheyenne, Wyoming; a son Wes (Riki) Cushing of Saratoga, Wyoming; eleven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son; six siblings; a daughter-in-law and a son-in-law.
