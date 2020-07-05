Dennon, Verna

Verna Hazel Dennon June 30, 2020 Verna Hazel Dennon passed away on June 30th at her home in Gering with her children at her side. A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 6th at Gering West Lawn Cemetery at 11:00 AM with Pastor Craig Collins officiating. Verna was born March 13, 1924 in Rushville NE to Bill and Myrtle Taylor. She spent the majority of her childhood on farms in the northern panhandle. She graduated from Clinton High School where she met the love of her life, Ted Dennon. She married Ted November 12 1940 prior to Ted traveling to Europe to fight in WWII. After the war, the couple made their home in Alliance, and then Gering. Verna worked at Montgomery Wards for 17 years. She and Ted then moved back to Alliance where they purchased the Zesto. They later also purchased Big John's Bar B Que Pit in Scottsbluff and they ran both businesses until their retirement. After their retirement they returned to Scottsbluff and then back to Gering. Verna loved gardening and cooking. Her love for cooking brought joy to everyone who ate her food, whether in one of their restaurants, or at her home. Her gardens brought joy to all who had the pleasure of seeing them. Verna is survived by her son Garry Dennon of Windsor CO, daughter Karen (Dan) Murphy of Mitchell NE, daughter Patricia Anderson of Gering NE, sister-in-law Elizabeth Taylor of Alliance NE, 7 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Ted, 4 brothers, 1 sister, and her granddaughter Hallie Anderson. She will be greatly missed. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
