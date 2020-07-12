DeWitt, Neil

Neil DeWitt June 26, 2020 Neil DeWitt, age 58 of Mitchell, Nebraska, passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 in Loveland, Colorado. Neil was born July 26, 1961 to Donald and Mary (Loomis) DeWitt in Crawford, Nebraska. Neil, along with his brothers and sisters, grew up in Mitchell, Nebraska; love for each sibling was always present. In 1979, he graduated from Mitchell High School and attended WNCC on an art scholarship. Neil was known for his creative talents and filled his life with a profound passion for all art forms, classic cars, and making music. Neil was married to Lisa Forbes from 1982 to 1988. Together, they share two children and five grandchildren. Neil worked as a Graphic Designer for ADCON Signs while living in Fort Collins and Red Feather Lakes, Colorado for nearly 28 years. Eventually, returning to Mitchell, NE where he dedicated himself to classic car restoration and freelance art. Neil was a faithful Christian who shared laughter and honesty with everyone. His legacy lies in the classic cars he restored, the music he played, the beautiful art he created, and the family he loved with all his being. Neil is survived by his son Daniel (Kristen) DeWitt of Ft. Collins, CO, daughter Marissa (Jason) Isch of Denver, CO; brother Duane (Martha) DeWitt, three sisters Kathy (Mike) Agnew, Donna Hauck, and DeAnna DeWitt, all of Scottsbluff, NE; five grandchildren; nine nieces and nephews, and many other cherished family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Mary DeWitt, and two brothers Norman and Loren DeWitt. Celebration of Life will be held July 26th, 2020 at 2 pm; bikes, classic cars, and hot rods roll into 170117 DeWitt Drive, off Spring Creek Road, in Mitchell NE at 1pm.
