Diana C. Morris, 86, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday morning Feb 2, 2020 at Monument Care and Rehabilitation Service in Scottsbluff. Cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation. A private family service will be held at a later date. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Diana's honor be made in care of Regional West Hospice or the Scottsbluff Panhandle Humane Society. Online condolences may be made by viewing Diana's memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Diana was born April 22, 1933 in Scottsbluff to Thomas and Eunice Donohoe where she grew up and attended school, graduating from Scottsbluff Sr High School and attended Scottsbluff Jr College. She married George Morris on June 9, 1953 in Denver, CO. George and Diana lived in Scottsbluff their entire lives where they raised one daughter and seven sons. Diana was employed many places but the job she enjoyed the most was a Teacher's Aide at Roosevelt Elementary Grade School.
She is survived by her husband; six sons Steven, Theodore (Jaci), Andrew, Daniel (Vicky), Morris all of Scottsbluff, Timothy (Cheryl), Mathew (Georgia) Morris all of Gillette, WY; daughter-in-law Tess Morris of Terrytown, NE; 12 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
Her daughter Teresa Morris, son Patrick (Tess) Morris, parents, and brothers Thomas and Robert Donohoe all preceded her in death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.