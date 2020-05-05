Leah Dittenber April 30, 2020 Leah Dittenber passed away at home on April 30, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be at Scottsbluff Zion Evangelical Church with Pastor Andy Griess on Tuesday, May 5, at 11:00AM with a public visitation starting at 10:00AM. Interment will be at Sunset Memorial Park immediately thereafter. If you will be attending services, please be mindful of CDC guidelines; please, wear a face mask and maintain 6-foot social distancing. Leah was born August 5, 1926 at Bayard, Nebraska to Pete and Katherine (Heinrich) Dillman. Leah was a telephone operator and also worked at Good Year Tire Rubber Company in Lincoln, Nebraska. She was a nurse's aide at St. Mary's Hospital for a number of years. Her most important job at which she was amazing was being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She never met anyone she didn't like or who didn't love her. So many people were blessed with her friendship. She married Rhine Dittenber September 11, 1949 at Salem Congregational Church. She was a member at Zion Evangelical Church where memorials may be given. Survivors are daughters, Deborah (Larry) Steinbrecher and Cathy Livengood; 5 grandchildren, Marci (J.J.) Meyer and their son, Jake; Amy (Jeremy) Gittlein with their children, Regan, Brady and Jayme; Lori (John) McArthur with children, Olivia and Emily; Jerrod Livengood; and Beth (Bryan) Mullen with son, Noah. Leah was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rhine; infant son; 3 brothers and 5 sisters; numerous sisters and brothers in law; and a son-in-law. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

