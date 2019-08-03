Dolores (Dee) Cervantes, 93, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019 at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Colorado. He was born September 15, 1925 in Fort Lyons, Colorado to Juan and Angela (Mediano) Cervantes. Dee spent his youth in Scottsbluff, Nebraska with his parents and 9 siblings. He was the oldest child.
Dee was a World War II Era Army Veteran who served in both the European and Pacific Theaters
He is survived by his wife Sally Cervantes of Colorado. He is also survived by his five children (first marriage), grandchildren, great grandchildren and several brothers and sisters and extended family, who reside in Colorado, Indiana, Oregon and Nebraska. Please visit the website for Bohlender Funeral Chapel, Fort Collins, CO, for a detailed obituary.
Services will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Alliance, Nebraska with a Rosary recitation at 7:00 p.m., Sunday, August 4, and a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m., Monday, August 5. Immediately following Mass, Interment will be at the Nebraska Veteran Cemetery in Alliance.