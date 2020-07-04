Domina, Wendell

Wendell Gene Domina July 6, 2020 Funeral services for Wendell Gene Domina, 83, of Harrisburg, NE, who died peacefully at home with family, will be held on Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1PM at Gering Memorial Chapel with Burial to follow at Nebraska Veterans Cemetery at Alliance. Wendell was born on October 21st 1936 in Hartington, NE to Ross Edward Domina and Edith Elva Parsons and received his education in Hartington, graduating from "the school of hard knocks". He married Corrine Alberta Morgan on October 2nd 1957 in George County, Mississippi. Wendell and Corrine had five children while they spent several years moving around to accommodate his service to United States Army. After serving, Wendell's family made their home in Wyoming, where he was a mechanic, a cowboy, and a volunteer firefighter, followed by moving to Nebraska where he was also a mechanic and later became a member of The Knights of Pythias and The American Legion. Wendell's survivors include: His Children; Ross Harold, Debra Lynn, K Duane, JoAnn Marie, and Michael Gene His Grandchildren; James Tomas, Heather Lynn, Mitchell Ryan, Natisha Lynn, Tharen Alan, Shelby Marie, Wendell Gene II, Jacque Rochelle, Jessica Ann, Michael Elliot, and Sophia Jo His Great Grandchildren; Taylor Dawn, Lucas Shane, Felicity Lynn, Elijah Antonio, and Christian Antonio His Great-Great Grandson, Kingston Carter Wendell was preceded in death by his parents, Ross and Edith; his wife, Corrine; his siblings, Norma, Duane, Guile, and Gladys; and his Grandson, Michael. A memorial has been established to Banner County Volunteer Fire Department in Wendell's honor. Online condolences may be left at www.geringchapel.com
