Donald Lee Barkus, 83, previously of Minatare, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Cheyenne, Wyoming surrounded by his family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Minatare Public Schools, P.O. Box 425, Minatare, NE 69356. His interment will be in the Harrison Cemetery following a private family service. Online condolences may be made by viewing Donald’s memorial page at www.jones-mortuary.com. Jones Mortuary in Mitchell is entrusted with arrangements.
He was born June 7, 1936 to Lynn and Verda (Pullen) Barkus in Harrison, Nebraska. He was very active in FFA while attending Sioux County High School, which later turned into a love of ranch work. He married the love of his life Leona Buckley March 24, 1969. Together they had many adventures, including camping, bowling, picnics with family, craft fairs, dances and auctions.
Don worked at Carr-Trumbull Lumber and ended up going back to working with cattle. That always seemed to be the place where he was most happy, outdoors working with animals.
Don loved his family, always putting them first. He touched the lives of everyone he met along the way including his many friends. He never met a stranger, Donald always had a smile on his face and a warm hug to give. He will be deeply missed by all. Over the last year the apple of grandpa’s eye was his new great granddaughter Marjorie and great grandson Jacob. His hobbies included fishing, woodworking, gardening and watching the Minatare Indians play sports.
Don is survived by his Daughter Valle Hendren (Kyle); Son Lynn Lucus (Carol); Sister Aletha Carstens (Wade); Grandsons Ricky Hendren (Tori), Derek Hendren (Kim), Andy Lucus (Emily) and Cacey Daniels (Jennifer); Granddaughters LaVilla Daniels and Pam Hamilton (Heath); 14 great grandchildren; brothers- in-law George Buckley (Sue), Lawerence Buckley (Billy), Larry Buckley, Donald Buckley (Karen) and Randy Buckley; and many cousins, nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sisters and two brothers-in-law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.