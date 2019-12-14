Donald Lee “Don” Schulte, 91, of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colorado. At his request, cremation has taken place and there will be no services.
Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.
