Lingle, Wyo. — Funeral services for Donald Lee Oliver, 78, will be held at 10am Friday, December 20, 2019 at the North Hills Baptist Church with Pastor Dick Young officiating. Burial will follow in the Fort Laramie Cemetery. Don died December 15, 2019 at Community Hospital in Torrington, Wyoming. Memorials may be given to the Lingle Fire and Rescue. Visitation will be from 3pm to 5pm at the funeral home and the casket will be open prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Don was born August 26, 1941 in Lingle, Wyoming the son of Linville and Katherine (Wooley) Oliver. He grew up and received his education in Lingle graduating high school there in 1960. He entered the US Air Force where he served for six years. Upon his return he traveled the country working for TeleCom. He then attended Eastern Wyoming College where he received his Associate Degree in Agriculture. He farmed and ranched until 1981 when he went back to work for the phone company. He retired from there in 2005. In his retirement he worked with his son farming and ranching.
Don enjoyed horses, gardening, chariot racing and spending time with family and friends telling stories. He was a member of Rotary and a life member of the VFW.
Don is survived by his wife Cathy of Lingle, Wyoming; a son Buz (Carol) Oliver of Fort Laramie, Wyoming; daughters Karan Domina (Al Burnham) of Clear Lake, South Dakota and Kimberly (Tony) Larson of Lingle; grandchildren Jason Oliver, Jon (Neshia) Oliver, Wendell Domina, Jackie Domina, Jessica Domina, Travis (Casey) Gaukel, and Britnee (Trevor) Jenne; four great grandchildren; sisters Velma Foote of Washington, Carylan (John) McLean of Sheridan, Wyoming, Barbara (Gary) Slaughter of Odessa, Texas, and Lynn (Joe) Kinnan of Lingle; and brothers Norman (Connie) Oliver of Mitchell, Nebraska, Russell (Carol) Oliver of Arizona and Jimmy (Jeanne) Oliver of Odessa. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother Dickie Lee; and a grandson Michael Domina.
