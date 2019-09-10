Donald Leroy Dinnel, 68, of Benbrook, Texas formerly of Scottsbluff passed away on Saturday, September 7th, 2019 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time.
Don was born July 8, 1951 in Scottsbluff, Ne. to Jewel (Ele) Dinnel-Brownlee and Ray Edgar Dinnel. He attended school in Morrill and graduated from Morrill High School in 1969. He attended Western Nebraska Technical College in Sidney and graduated in 1973 with an Associate’s Degree in Architectural Technology.
On February 22, 1974, he married the love of his life, Linda JoAnn Lockwood in Torrington, Wyoming. On May 30th, their daughter, Becky, was born and completed their family.
He started his career in drafting at Magnolia Homes in Gering and worked there for several years before moving to Idaho where he continued his career at Kit Manufacturing in Caldwell, Idaho. After being away from family for many years, Don and Linda decided to make the move back to Scottsbluff in 2003 to be closer to family. He worked at Johnson Cashway as a master draftsman & Menards where he loved helping every customer that came in to the best of his ability. Don went out of his way to make sure each customer he encountered was completely satisfied, and it showed in the many Associate of the Month awards he was awarded.
He loved his Menards family and all the wonderful customers he was able to help. In 2015, he hated to leave Menards family in Scottsbluff but wanted to be closer to his daughter & son-in-law, and grandkids and so he moved to Fort Worth Texas and worked as a Cabinet Specialist at Lowes until the time of his passing. Just as he did at Menards, Don became a valued team member and friend. He strived to help every customer that came in to the best of his ability, and he met some wonderful coworkers who would become a part of his extended family, with many of them visiting him during his times at the hospital and praying for him, which meant the world to Don and his family.
Don never met a stranger; he was a friend to everyone that met him. He was kind, generous and always had a smile on his face. He loved cheering on the Nebraska Huskers and Denver Broncos with his family. He enjoyed working his yard and took pride in his garden. He also enjoyed making projects for his family including his beautiful wooden Nativity scenes, Nebraska Cornhusker door hangers, and many projects from good ol’ wood pallets. His favorite pastime though was hanging out with his two grandchildren, Sage and Gabby Soto. He was their biggest fan! He rarely missed any football games, volleyball games, dance recitals or school programs.
Don is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda, daughter and son in law Becky (Bruno) Soto, grandchildren and pride of his life, Sage and Gabby Soto, sister Connie (Stan) Mathson, step-sister Pat Brownlee, sisters-in-law Halene Dinnel, Sharon Bilstein, Sheron Dinnel, brothers-in-law Lonnie (Mary) Lockwood, Roger Lockwood, sisters-in-law Sandy Lockwood, Karen (Steve) Rumsey, Vickie (Harold) Miller, and many cousins, and nieces and nephews who loved their Uncle Don very much. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, brothers Bill, Jack, and Ron, and nephew John Lockwood.
