Funeral services for Donald T. Small, 80, will be held at 2pm Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Lifeway Church with Pastor Cody Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery in Lingle, Wyoming. Don died at his home on August 9, 2019. Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society Research. Visitation will be Wednesday at the funeral home from 3pm to 5pm and the casket will be open at the church prior to the service. Arrangements are by the Colyer Funeral Home and condolences may be sent to www.colyerfuneralhome.com.
Don was born June 19, 1939 in Indianapolis, Indiana the son of Thurman and MaryLouise (Clark) Small. He grew up and received his education in Indiana. He married Judy June 24, 1960 and they were later divorced in 1979. He worked for the for the phone company in Indiana and was transferred to Torrington, Wyoming in 1976. He married Vickie Wagner on April 19, 1980 and continued to work for the phone company. He retired after 45 years of service with them. Vickie died in 2013.
Don enjoyed Nascar and Indy car racing, hunting, fishing, shooting computers and spending time with family and friends. He was a member of the Elks, the National Rifle Association and the Goshen County Sportsman’s Club.
Don is survived by a daughter Marjie (Brian) Montgomery of Torrington, Wyoming; a son Brian Small of Greeley, Colorado; granddaughters Amy and Amber Small of Torrington; a daughter Debra Kuntz Reichert of Torrington; a son Robert Kuntz Jr of Temecula, California; grandchildren Austin and Taylor Reichert of Torrington; grandson Robert Kuntz III of Oak Hills, California; a niece and nephew Kimberly and Travis Small of North Carolina; and ten great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Vickie; and a brother.