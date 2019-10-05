Donna Dedlow

Donna Faye Dedlow, age 74, of York, NE died on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Lincoln, NE.
Donna is survived by her husband Ron of York; son Jeff (Missy) Dedlow of Omaha, NE; daughters Darcy (Scott) Peterson of Montrose, CO and Becky Hansen of Omaha; grandchildren: Tyler (Stacey) Dedlow of Riverside, CA; Hailey Dedlow of Elkhorn, NE; Justin Peterson of Lincoln, NE; Lauren Peterson of Colorado Springs, CO; Lisa Peterson of Lincoln, NE; Jake Peterson of Montrose, CO; Julia Hansen and Cade Hansen of Omaha, NE; and great grandson Apollo Dedlow of Riverside, CA. She is also survived by her brother Jim Wellman of Gering, NE; sister Joyce Petersen of Phoenix, AZ; mother-in-law Mabel Dedlow of Gering, NE; sisters-in-law Pat Wilson of Minatare, NE and Sue Dedlow of Meridian, Idaho; and many nieces and nephews.
Inurnment graveside services are scheduled for 10:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the West Lawn Cemetery in Gering, NE. Cremation, no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary, York is handling arrangements.
