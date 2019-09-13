Donna Marie (Schmidt) Leever, 86, of Gering, passed from this earthly life to Heaven on Wednesday, Sept 11, 2019 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her interment service will be held at 10 am on Monday, Sept 16, 2019 at the Bayard Cemetery followed by her Celebration of Life service at 11 am at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Jason Schmidt officiating. Casual attire is requested. A visitation will be held on Sunday, Sept 15 from 5 – 6 pm with a time of sharing to follow at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of any flowers, memorials in Donna’s honor be made in care of Scottsbluff Zion Awana. Online condolences may be made by viewing Donna’s memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com. Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff is entrusted with arrangements.
Donna was born Feb 3, 1933 in Scottsbluff to Jacob J. and Amelia (Meier) Schmidt. She grew up on a farm the only sister of eight brothers. Each brother held a special place in Donna’s heart, and she enjoyed being the only girl. Donna graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 1950. Following graduation, she worked as a secretary in Scottsbluff.
On May 25, 1958 she married her one true love, Jerrold Leever. To this union, two children were born: Jon Harlan and Julie Ann. Jerry and Donna lived and farmed in the Bayard area until his passing in 1980. During her time in Bayard, she worked in the sugar lab during harvests at Great Western Sugar. After Jerry’s passing, she moved to Scottsbluff and worked part time at Don Schmidt Carpet.
Donna was an avid card player with her favorite game being Bridge. She enjoyed crocheting and if you knew Donna, you probably have one of her crocheted hangars in your closet. Most of all Donna loved her family, with her grandkids and great grandkids being a special joy. She had most recently attended Scottsbluff Zion Church.
Donna is survived by son Jon (Pam) Leever of Sidney, NE; daughter Julie (Paul) Harris of Scottsbluff, NE; grandchildren Chad (Cim) Leever of Columbus, NE, Karrie (Jeff) Woods of Tulsa, OK, Sara (Kelcey) Cottrell of Sidney, NE, Jerremy (Rachel) Harris of Kiowa, CO, and Andrew (Tara) Harris of Gillette, WY; great-grandkids Dylan and Nathan Leever, Denise, Veleda, Bali, and Tristan Decatur, Connor, Bennett and Alissa Cottrell, and Lyla and Axel Harris; brothers Harry (Iris) Schmidt, Roland Schmidt, Jerry (Jackie) Schmidt and Don (Claudette) Schmidt; sisters in law Elaine Schmidt, Wanda Schmidt and Bernice Leever; goddaughters Sheri McDonald and Kelle Schmidt; and several nieces and nephews.
Her parents, husband Jerry, brothers Edward, Walter, Reinhold and Clarence; sisters-in-law Rita, Shirley and Marlene; brothers-in-law LeRoy, Robert and James Leever all preceded her in death.
