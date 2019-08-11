June 2, 1935 – August 1, 2019
Doris J. (Krueger) Weinmaster, 84, of Omaha, NE passed away Aug. 1, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family.
Doris was beloved and adored for her friendly, outgoing, caring and loving personality. She is survived by husband of 63 years, Harold; son Kerry (Linda) Weinmaster; daughter, Cynthia Weinmaster; daughter Janelle (David) Wilson, son Corey (Kim) Weinmaster; sister Barb Palser; 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and a large circle of extended family and friends.
Doris was preceded in death by son, James; sister Jan; brother Kelly; and parents Robert and Hannah Krueger.
Cremation has taken place. A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Cards and condolences may be sent to the funeral home and will be forwarded to the family.
Kremer Funeral Home, 6302 Maple Street 402-553-3155, www.kremerfuneralhome.com.