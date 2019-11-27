Doris Lorene Hamilton,102, of Gering, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at home in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Doris was born May 5, 1917, to Alta and William “Miller” Cooper.
During World War II, Doris served 1943-1946, in the U.S. Navy Waves. She earned her bachelor’s from Nebraska Wesleyan and masters for the University of Iowa. Through activities and work, Doris shared her passion for peace, equality for all. Her love and values will be carried forward.
Doris is survived by her5 children, Elaine Hamilton, Laura Jean and Gordon and Tamera Hamilton, 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
