Dorothy (Brown) Ziegler died on December 11, 2019.
She was living in assisted living in Bullhead City, Arizona. She donated her body to Science care and ashes will be buried at Fairview cemetery beside her husband Herbert Ziegler at a later date.
Dorothy was born July 21st, 1932 in Scottsbluff Nebraska to Jacob and Ana (Martin) Brown. At a very young age her family moved to Gering and she received her education in Gering public school system. Dorothy was married to Herbert Ziegler August 26, 1949. They had a son Herbert Allan, daughters Susan and Lucinda. She spent her younger years as a stay-at-home mom.
Herbert died in 1974 and she continued running his business until 1983 when she sold it. She then worked in the office at ZM lumber until she retired. She was also very active in The Women of the Moose. After retiring she spent a lot of time traveling and playing cards.
She is survived by daughters Susan Meier and Lucinda Quick, brothers Don Brown and Bob Brown, seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Herbert, son Allan and sister Virginia. Memorials to St. Jude’s Hospital.
