Dorothy Evelyn Camerer
February 1, 2020
Born on December 21, 1917 to Daisy and William Edwards in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa where she resided until 1995 when she moved to Lincoln to join her daughter.
On October 18, 1941 she married Glenn Camerer. Together they spent their time working on the farm, tending chickens and her garden. They enjoyed traveling all over North America including Alaska in the back of a camper. Dorothy was a member of the Methodist church in Sergeant Bluff for many years. Her hobby was her family, she had a knack for loving them through all of the highs and lows of life. Glenn and Dorothy celebrated 41 years of marriage prior to his death in 1982. She was an incredible cook and prepared meals throughout her life for anyone who was in need of a meal, including the ranch hands on the farm, during her time serving at her church and always for her family.
Dorothy is survived by two children, Judy Grimm and Glenn Camerer (Evelyn) and preceded in death by son Rex Camerer in 2012. Eights grandchildren, Andy Aipperspach (Samantha), Tina Diehl (Matt), Amy Aipperspach, Ann Aipperspach, Andrea Lambert (Matt), Connie Aipperspach, Shawn Younkin (Deanna), Brandon Younkin (LaDell). 20 Great Grandchildren, 7 Great Great Grandchildren.
