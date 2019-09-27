Dorothy Kathleen Smith passed on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 in Sacramento, CA.
Kathy was born in Scottsbluff, NE on October 24, 1930 to Raymond and Dorothy Richards. She grew up in Scottsbluff with her older brothers Rick and Larry, and younger brother Bill. After graduating from Scottsbluff H.S., Kathy attended Minnesota Bible College and Phillips University, where she graduated with a B.A. in Christian Education.
While working at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Olympia, WA, she met Roger Smith in a church social group. They were married March 24, 1963 in Kathy’s home church here in Scottsbluff. They settled in Sacramento, CA, where she became an active member in the local Disciples Church. She was a member and officer in the Christian Women’s Fellowship and Circle groups, as well serving as choir director for many years. She became a licensed minister and Associate Pastor of the church from 1981until she retired in 1994.
Kathy is survived by her husband of 56 years, Roger Smith: son Tim Smith and his wife Alice; son Andrew Smith; son Carter Smith and his wife Mona; grandchildren Patrick Smith, Robert Smith, and Simon Smith. Also her brother Larry Richards of Scottsbluff Nebraska; nephew Ray Richards and his wife Lynnett; niece Kaci Andrews and her husband Vic of Clarion Iowa and numerous great nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Raymond Richards, parents-in-law Lucille and Everett Smith, her brothers Rick Richards and Bil Richards, sisters-in-law Marietta Richards and Karen Richards, aunts Pauline (Wisner) Lemons and Beth (Wisner) Cover; uncles Floyd Wisner, Frank Wisner, and Harry Wisner, Jr.
A graveside service will be held for family at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
