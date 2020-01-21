Douglas Franklin Taylor Sr.72 passed away peacefully at home in his sleep Saturday January 18, 2020. He was born in Omaha, NE on February 11, 1947 to Elizabeth (Porter) and Robert Taylor, being the second child born to this union. Elizabeth and Robert divorced a few years later, and Elizabeth moved to Alliance, NE, where Doug remained until his early twenties.
Doug spent his early twenties in California, then traveled to and worked a summer at Yellowstone National Park, and eventually ended up in Boulder, CO where he worked at a car lot and later as a mechanic for a local repair shop. During his time in Boulder, Doug met and married Linda Greb, they moved to Sheridan WY for a short time, where their twins Douglas Jr and Patricia were born in 1973. They then returned to CO.
Doug and Linda made their home in Lafayette, CO, where he continued to work as a mechanic in a repair shop, and built and raced a stock car (#12) at the Colorado National Speedway for several years.
Doug returned to Alliance NE in 1979 to work for the Railroad for a while, and to fulfill his dream of having his own repair shop/salvage yard. This would be what he spent the remainder of his life doing.
No one was a stranger to Doug. He had the gift of gab and was always eager to share his newest joke or funny story, or to talk cars to anyone willing to chat. Doug was happy-go-lucky and would give selflessly to others, his door was always open. He had a soft spot for animals and shared his life with several beloved dogs, cats, a horse for his daughter and numerous farm animals throughout his children’s youth. Doug had one very special dog, Otis, who was the neighbor’s dog, but who adopted him, eventually coming to live with him and become his sidekick for several years.
Doug’s salvage yard brought people in from all over. He had several return customers from Australia, Norway, Dubai, Canada, and Alaska, and shipped parts all over the world through EBay. Doug was active in establishing the re-opening of the Alliance Speedway and he and Linda served as Flagmen for several years. Doug donated several cars to the construction of Carhenge and sponsored the pedal car give away for the 385 Cruisers Club for several years, as well as sponsoring many of his friends Stock Cars and Derby Cars.
Doug is survived by his children Douglas Jr (Tiffanie) and Patty, their mother Linda Taylor, all of Alliance, grandchildren Matthew, Jewelia, Spencer and Hayedon Taylor, Joshua and Daniel Taylor all of Alliance, Destiny (Andy) Fults (Grand Junction CO), sisters Ellen (late Tyler) Kunasek of Sun Tan Valley, Arizona, and Lori (Rick) Buffinton of Omaha, brother Chris (Mary) Hagaman of Fremont, sister-in-law Diane (late Greg) Hagaman of Lincoln City Oregon and their families, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Doug was preceded in death by both parents, step father Otto Hagaman, his brothers Greg and Gene Hagaman, brother-in-law Tyler, and son-in-law Virgil Kohler.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the Bates-Gould Chapel with Jeanie Sedivy officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday, January 21 from 1-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the service. Casual dress is requested and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the family at 6961 Otoe Road, Alliance NE 69301, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.