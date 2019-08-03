Duane Edward Pennington was born to Russell and Ilah Pennington on January 7, 1921 in Lebanon, NE. He died on July 28 at the age of 98 at Highview Hills Senior Living in Lakeville, MN, where he lived the past five years.
Duane grew up in Lebanon, NE and graduated from high school in 1939. After graduation he worked at the County Extension Service in McCook, NE. He enlisted in the military on June 5, 1942 and entered active service on Jan 18, 1943 at Ft Crook, NE. Duane completed a course in radar pre-requisites and a course in radar repair at Camp Murphy, FL in 1943. He attended Signal Corp school in Grand Forks, ND in late 1943. He served overseas during WW 2 in the Asiatic- Pacific Theater from June 1944 until November 1945.
He received an honorable discharge from the Army after serving as an administrative specialist. He received a good conduct medal and the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Star.
Duane met Faye, his wife, while in Lebanon. They were joined in marriage on September 4, 1942 in Steamboat Springs, CO. They were together for 69 years and had four children: Judy, Gary, Ann, and Ed.
After his military service, Duane lived in McCook, NE where he was employed by DeGroff’s Department store. In 1961, Duane became a manager at LB Murphy Co department store in Alliance, NE and in 1969 he and Faye moved to Scottsbluff, NE with the company after Duane was named Regional Manager.
Duane was an active member of the Methodist Church and served in various roles. He had a beautiful baritone voice and enjoyed volunteering in the choir and singing solos. While in Scottsbluff, Duane became active in the Northfield Assembly of God church. He served on the board and as the Business Administrator. Duane also served on the board of KCMI Christian radio in Scottsbluff.
Duane and Faye began traveling after his retirement and spent extended time in their RV visiting children and grandchildren. They settled in Forsyth, MO where they enjoyed the many Branson music shows.
In the fall of 2003, they moved to Summerville of Apple Valley. After Faye’s death in 2011, Duane moved to Highview Hills where he lived until his death.
Duane was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed making furniture, birdhouses, toy trucks, wood turtles and many other wood items. All his family have numerous items in their homes crafted by Duane. He also used his carpentry talent to help remodel many of their homes.
Duane is especially known for his fish line Christmas trees. His original design and unique way of decorating and lighting have brightened the homes of his family and friends. He produced many trees well into his 90’s.
Duane was very dedicated to Faye and was her caregiver through the final years of her life.
Duane was very knowledgeable of the Bible and shared his wisdom with many of his family and friends. He was especially fond of using Proverbs to teach life lessons.
Duane is survived by his four children; Judy (Robert) Bruns of Torrington, WY; Gary (Barbara) Pennington, Ashland, WI; Ann (Roger) Lane, Apple Valley, MN; and Ed (Marneé) Pennington, Coralville, IA; nine grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife Faye; brothers Robert and Donald; and grandson Timothy Pennington.
A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, August 5 at noon at the White Funeral Home in Apple Valley, MN with visitation at 11 am. A 1:45 interment will follow at Fort Snelling in Hennepin County, MN.
White Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials can be made to Honor Flight Twin Cities.
