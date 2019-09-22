Earl Lester Noland, 81, passed away August 26, 2019 in Golden Valley, Arizona. He was born September 3, 1937 to Howard and Ruth Noland in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Earl grew up in Sioux County, Nebraska and joined the Army to proudly serve his country in 1954. Later in life he was a Manager at Jirdon Industries for 20 years and spent the remainder of his career in the farming industry before retiring in 1999. Earl enjoyed traveling and gardening and had a special interest in genealogy, computers and rocks. He will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Earl is survived by his loving wife, Neoma Noland; daughters, Kimberly (Scott) Gunderson and Donna Moore; grandchildren, Chad Gunderson, Kristen Moore and Joe Moore; brother, Eugene (Pam) Noland and several nieces and nephews. He is proceeded in death by his parents; sister’s, Jeanette VanHeuvelen and Audrey Riffel; second wife, Della Russell Noland.
Graveside Services will be held September 27, 2019 at Forrest Lawn Cemetery at 1pm in Morrill, Nebraska.
