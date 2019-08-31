Edward P. Garhart, 77, passed away August 30, 2019 at his home in Fort Laramie, Wyoming with his family comforting him. A private memorial services will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in his memory can be made to Regional West Hospice or the Fort Laramie Presbyterian Church. The Colyer Funeral Home assisted the family with the cremation arrangements.
Ed was born September 1, 1941 in Lusk, Wyoming to Ernest and Margaret Garhart. He attended Niobrara County schools and graduated from Fort Laramie High School. He furthered his education at the Goshen County Community College (EWC) and from there, the University of Wyoming. Ed spent twenty years with Amoco Pipeline before retiring at age fifty-five to follow his dream of cattle ranching, which he and Louise did successfully until age seventy-five.
Ed is survived by his wife of fifty-four years, Louise; children Darcy, Jason and Katrina (Lance); six grandchildren and one great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Charles and Danny.