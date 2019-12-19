Torrington, Wyo. — Eldon C. Johnson Sr. 93, died Tuesday, December 10th, 2019 at his home in Torrington.
Memorial services will be held at 10am Friday, December 27th, at the Colyer Funeral Home with Pastor Cody Dyer officiating. Burial will follow in the Valley View Cemetery in Torrington. Cremation has taken place.
Memorials can be made to Lifeway Church in Eldon’s name.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Colyer Funeral Home and friends may send their condolences to the family at www.colyerfuneralhome.com
Eldon was born June 28, 1926, in Stapleton, Nebraska the son of Paul R. and Ina (Flodman) Johnson. He moved to Torrington in 1931 and lived there until he was 15 when he got on a train to go and see his mother in Omaha, Nebraska. When he was 16, in Omaha, he managed to enlist in the US Navy until 1946. He finished up his high school requirements in 1947. Eldon then attended a Luther College in Nebraska and then enrolled at Gustavus Adolphus College in Minnesota. He went on to attend Lutheran Theological Seminary in Illinois for 1 year. Eldon enlisted in the US Army in 1954 and retired in 1972. He then worked for Burns & McDonnell Engineering Company who were in charge of the construction of the Wheatland power plant. In 1982 he moved to Torrington, were he resided until his death.
He enjoyed yardwork, mowing and just being outside. Eldon also liked to read a lot. He found peace in singing and playing gospel. He was a great piano player who played by ear.
Eldon was a member of the Seventh Day Adventists and of the Lifeway Church.
He is survived by a son Eldon Curtis (Lynn) Johnson, Jr; a daughter Elizabeth Ann (Tony) Johnson; a son Anthony James (Jennifer) Johnson; an adopted daughter Joan Lisa Johnson-Anderson; 5 grandchildren, Nathan, Kelli, Avery, Lyric and Espen; and 1 great grandson Eldon “Sonny”.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his step mother; his wife Karen ; his wife Lois; his brother Myron and his sister Evangeline.
